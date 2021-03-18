The robins are back. Daylight Saving Time makes for longer periods of sun. The first official day of spring is Saturday, March 20.
It shouldn’t be too long before the spring peepers begin their song — and amphibians begin their spring migrations.
The New York Department of Conservation asks residents to be mindful of the migrations as the woods and wetland areas are waking up and various species of frogs, toads and salamanders are on the move — particularly at night.
Oftentimes, on a rainy spring night in Cattaraugus and Allegany counties, driving on a country road can be an almost harrowing experience because of the hopping and wriggling amphibians trying to cross to the other side. Species during migration nights include spotted salamander, spring peeper, wood frog and American toad.
“Amphibians contribute to a healthy, functioning ecosystem and during this time of year, road mortality poses a significant threat to forest species that migrate to woodland pools for breeding,” says DEC Commissioner Basil Seggos. “I encourage all New Yorkers and visitors traveling the state’s roads to be on the lookout for these vulnerable amphibians.”
DEC says woodland pools are small, temporary wetlands in the forest that are critical breeding habitat for this group of amphibians. The pools hold water until summer, so the adult amphibians gather, breed, and deposit eggs early to ensure their aquatic young can hatch, grow and leave the pools before they dry up. There are also plenty of spring-fed roadside ditches that provide breeding habitat.
On the journeys between upland forest habitat and breeding pools, the amphibians often need to cross roads, where mortality can be high even when traffic is low.
So keep an eye out and perhaps slow down a little as our amphibian friends get their move on in the coming days and weeks.