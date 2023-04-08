State & Union: DEC reminds that bears are emerging in NY

The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation reminds New Yorkers to take down bird feeders and secure garbage to avoid potential conflicts with black bears.
New Yorkers who feed birds in areas with bears – which includes most of upstate New York – should begin emptying and cleaning up spilled seed from feeders and let nature feed the birds from spring through fall.
The public is also advised to secure garbage cans in a sturdy building, clean or remove all residual grease and food from grills and store pet and livestock food indoors.
New Yorkers should also consider installing electric fences around chicken coops or apiaries to protect flocks and hives.
With temperatures rising and daylight lasting longer, black bears emerging from their winter dens have depleted fat reserves and will search extensively for easily obtainable, calorie-dense foods.
Bears will readily utilize human-created food sources and repeat access can make bears bolder, leading to an increase in human-bear conflicts around homes and residential areas, especially when natural food sources are scarce.
While intentionally feeding bears is illegal, unintentional feeding can create problems for the surrounding community – or even the bear – if it becomes a threat to people or property.
By removing and/or securing food sources that might attract bears, the public is helping keep bears away from people, homes and neighborhoods, which helps keep bears healthy, wild and safe. The public is also advised to remove any unnatural food attractants and encourage neighbors to do the same.
By taking these simple steps, New Yorkers can help ensure bears will find food naturally, which protects people, property – and bears.
For more information on how to live responsibly with black bears, visit the DEC’s webpage and bearwise.org.