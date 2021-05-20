The New York Department of Environmental Conservation announced the start of the 2021 I BIRD NY challenges for beginning and experienced birders. Two levels of challenges give the opportunity to identify birds and learn about birdlife and offer a chance to win birding equipment.
“No matter where you live or where you come from, birdwatching is a fun, safe activity that can be enjoyed by people of all ages, abilities, and backgrounds,” DEC Commissioner Basil Seggos says. “This is a particularly great time of year to take up birding or take your birding skills to the next level by observing the many spring migrants arriving every day, particularly here in Upstate New York.”
New York state’s wide-ranging habitat types, from the Atlantic Ocean’s sandy beaches to majestic Catskill and Adirondack peaks, Great Lakes shorelines and everything in between, create a birder’s paradise, supporting more than 450 different bird species throughout the year.
The I BIRD NY program was launched by Gov. Andrew Cuomo in 2017 to build on the state’s efforts to increase access to New York’s natural resources and promote no- and low-cost activities to connect with nature.
Birdwatching is one of the fastest-growing outdoor recreational activities in the U.S. Backyard birding, or watching birds close to home, is the most common way people engage in birding. As a birder’s skill and interest develop, there are several opportunities to contribute to scientific knowledge about birds and the natural world. Programs like eBird, New York’s Breeding Bird Atlas, Cornell Lab of Ornithology’s NestWatch and the Great Backyard Bird Count rely on volunteer birders to contribute sightings to a centralized database.
“Bird watching is like a treasure hunt — once you start looking, it’s amazing how much diversity and beauty in wildlife you can encounter right around you,” said Miyoko Chu, director of communications at the Cornell Lab of Ornithology. “You can download the Cornell Lab’s free Merlin Bird ID app to start identifying new birds for your list today.”
DEC is hosting its annual I Bird NY Beginner’s Birding Challenge, which is open to anyone 16 years of age and younger. To complete the Beginner’s Birding Challenge, participants must identify 10 common New York bird species and submit their challenge sheet to DEC.
Entries can be mailed or emailed. All challenge participants will receive a certificate of participation and be entered into a random drawing for a chance to win birding accessories.
DEC also offers the I Bird NY Experienced Birder Challenge. To complete the experienced birder challenge, birders of any age must identify at least 10 different bird species found across the state. All participants in this challenge will also receive a certificate of participation and be entered into a drawing for birding accessories.
Birding enthusiasts can visit I Bird NY to access this year’s challenge sheets, as well as find information on where and how to watch birds, upcoming bird walks or other events, a downloadable Beginner’s Guide to Birding and additional resources.