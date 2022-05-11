The deadline is noon this coming Tuesday to enter this year’s Community-Wide Garage Sale. The event is scheduled for Saturday, May 21, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. and the Greater Olean Area Chamber of Commerce is encouraging people to get into their attics, basements and garages and start sorting and cleaning.
For anyone who is interested in holding a garage sale at their home, they may register their address with GOACC and will be placed on the garage sale map for a $5 fee. GOACC will need the address and a short list of items that will be for sale. The week of the garage sale day, stop back to the Chamber and pick up a free garage sale sign that has space to list your address.
GOACC stresses for households hosting any garage sale to not place signs in the public right of way.
The event has no rain date. Households sales will go forward rain or shine. Maps depicting the locations of the garages sales will be available on Thursday, May 19, and also will be outside the GOACC office on the morning of the sales from 7 to 9 a.m. Mail or drop off garage sale information to GOACC, 301 N. Union St. You may also fax information to 372-7912 or email info@oleanny.com.
MEANWHILE, space remains for the flea market also set for Saturday, May 21, at War Veterans Park.
“Why hold the garage sale day and flea market the same day? We felt there are folks who don’t live in the AHOP area who want to partake — so we scheduled a flea market during the Magnificent May Mayhem,” Meme Yanetsko, the Chamber’s COO, says.
“We also did the flea market as a dual reason: those partaking in the M3 events would be able to browse after their event completion, as well as having those coming to town for the garage sales, to stop at War Veterans Park, listen to music, enjoy some refreshments and browse the market sales,” she adds. “A win win for all.”
The M3 Olean Flea Market is scheduled for 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. May 21 on the basketball courts at the park. Vendor apps are being accepted online at shop.oleanny.com. The 10×10 and 10x20 booth spaces for vendors selling vintage, collectibles, salvage, antiques, repurposed items and more are limited, with fees of $15 and $25, respectively.
For more information, contact the Greater at (716) 372-4433.