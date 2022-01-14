The American Cancer Society is once again ready to say goodbye to winter with the return of its annual Daffodil Days.
This colorful flower, one of the earliest of spring, represents a campaign that brings hope to cancer patients, their caregivers and families, while providing much-needed funding to support the groundbreaking research, programs and services of the American Cancer Society.
“Cancer touches all of us in one way or another,” says Dan Tobin of the New York/Pennsylvania regional ACS. “By supporting the American Cancer Society through Daffodil Days, you are not only warming the hearts of others with these beautiful first flowers of spring, but you are also helping to advance the American Cancer Society mission of creating a world without cancer through the critical areas of discovery, advocacy, and patient support.”
For many years, individuals, small businesses and large corporations have supported ACS through the Daffodil Days campaign by making donations for flowers that have been used to brighten the spirits of loved ones or as a way to say thank you to employees, friends and colleagues.
“We are unbelievably grateful to everyone who supports our lifesaving mission through their participation in Daffodil Days,” Tobin says.
Daffodils can be ordered by making a donation of $10 for a regular bunch or $15 for potted mini daffodils. Tulips can be ordered by the bunch for a $15 donation. For a $25 donation, donors can order a Gift of Hope — bunches of daffodils that the American Cancer Society delivers to patients in hospitals, treatment centers, and other local facilities.
Orders are being taken now through February 22. Flowers arrive the week of March 21. For information on ordering flowers in your local community, contact Shawn Kosior at shawn.kosior@cancer.org or call (330) 617-8482.