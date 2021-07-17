Gov. Andrew Cuomo on Friday signed bills to rename bridges on Interstate 86 in honor of Randolph-area Vietnam War heroes Cpl. William James Hillard II and Sgt. David Lockwood.
The Cpl. William James Hillard II Memorial Bridge crosses West Main Street in Randolph. Hillard was killed in action on March 15, 1969, in Quang Ngai, Vietnam, just 15 days after his 21st birthday.
The Sgt. David Lockwood Memorial Bridge crosses Schoolhouse Road in Randolph. Following his service, Lockwood graduated from the Rochester Institute of Technology and worked as an engineer until his death in 2018.
“I’m humbled and incredibly grateful to have this opportunity to recognize the courage and sacrifice of Cpl. Hillard and Sgt. Lockwood,” says Sen. George Borrello, R-Chautauqua County, who advanced legislation to honor the two men.
“Cpl. Hillard made the ultimate sacrifice and Sgt. Lockwood persevered through tremendous hardships in defense of liberty and democracy,” Borrello says. “That’s a debt we can never repay.”
He said the bridges will stand as a “testament to their selflessness and courageous service to our country,” and he thanked the governor for signing legislation making the designations permanent.
Hillard received a Purple Heart, two Bronze Star Medals, one Oak Leaf Cluster, a Good Conduct Medal, the Vietnam Campaign Medal, the National Defense Service Medal, the Vietnam Service Medal, the Vietnamese Gallantry Cross with Palm and the Presidential Unit Citation.
Lockwood received the Good Conduct Medal, Vietnam Service Medal, Combat Infantry Badge, two Bronze Star Medals, three Silver Star Medals and the Expert Rifle (M-14) Badge.
Assemblyman Joseph M. Giglio, R-Gowanda, sponsored companion legislation marking the designations in the Assembly.
“I am very proud to stand with Assemblyman Giglio to honor Cpl. Hillard and Sgt. Lockwood and I want to thank him for shepherding these bills through the Assembly,” Borrello says. “Now, more than ever, it is important that we remember and honor those who served and sacrificed for our great nation.”