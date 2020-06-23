A graduate of Cuba-Rushford Central School who is an economics professor at State University of New York at Oneonta will receive the SUNY Chancellor’s Award for Excellence in Teaching.
Dr. Philip Sirianni, associate professor, is a 1998 C-R graduate. The awards committee acknowledged his involvement in developing new curriculum in environmental and natural resource economics at SUNY Oneonta, as well as his research publications involving student co-authors.
His research has been published in peer-reviewed academic journals, including Energy Economics, Contemporary Economic Policy, Applied Economics, the Journal of Business and Educational Leadership, the New York Economic Review and others.
A classroom game he developed for undergraduate economics students was featured in the Journal of Economics and Finance Education.
Phillip has presented his research at dozens of academic conferences, including the New York State Economics Association, for which he has served on the board of directors since 2013 and as treasurer since 2015. Outside the classroom, he has served as a faculty adviser to SUNY Oneonta’s School of Economics and Business Student Advisory Council and helped grow the college’s chapter of Omicron Delta Epsilon, the International Society in Economics.
As chair of SUNY Oneonta’s President’s Advisory Council on Sustainability, he promoted sustainability in curricula and campus operations through the college’s first sustainability master plan.
After high school, Phillip attended the University of Rochester and and then earned a doctorate in economics from Binghamton University in 2011.
He is the son of David and Lorraine Sirianni of Cuba, the grandson of John Capito of Olean and Mary Ann Sirianni of Bradford. He lives in Oneonta with his wife, Grace.