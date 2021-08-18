New York Army National Guard Lt. Col. Mark Frank, a Cuba-Rushford High School and St. Bonaventure University alumnus, was named a Superior Graduate by the U.S. Army War College
New York Army National Guard Lt. Col. Mark Frank, a Cuba-Rushford High School and St. Bonaventure University alumnus, is a Superior Graduate of the U.S. Army War College in Carlisle, Pa.
The Army War College provides graduate-level instruction to senior military officers and civilians to prepare them for strategic leadership assignments and responsibilities. Frank completed the rigorous two-year distance learning program and earned a master’s degree in strategic studies.
His graduation was July 23.
The son of Douglas and Elizabeth Frank of Cuba, Frank serves full-time as the New York National Guard personnel officer at the Joint Force Headquarters in Latham.
He began his military career in 2000, when he graduated from St. Bonaventure as a Distinguished Military Graduate and earning a commission as a second lieutenant aviation officer.
Frank deployed to Afghanistan in 2002 for a seven-month rotation in support of Operation Enduring Freedom. Additionally, he deployed to Kuwait and Iraq in 2003 for an 11-month rotation in support of Operation Iraqi Freedom.
Frank earned a bachelor’s degree in political science from St. Bonaventure and he holds a master’s in public administration from Webster University.
Frank is a graduate of the Aviation Officer Basic Course, the CH-47D Aviator Qualification Course, the Engineer Captains Career Course, the Human Resources Management Qualification Course, the Battalion Pre-Command Course, the Command and General Staff Officer Course (Intermediate Level Education Common Core and the Advanced Operations Course) and the U.S. Army Airborne and Air Assault schools.
His awards include the Meritorious Service Medal, the Air Medal, the Army Commendation Medal, the Army Achievement Medal, the Afghanistan Campaign Medal and the Iraq Campaign Medal. His qualification badges include the Army Aviator, Parachutist and Air Assault.
Frank and his wife Kristin have four children, Jacob, Clare, Maria and Lucy.