With the Christmas season in full swing, one thing we can all be thankful for is the creativity of so many area organizations.
Cuba First Baptist Church has worked to stay active in the community as all adjust to what are the best ways to stay connected.
Over the summer, the church was unable to safely hold its annual summer camping retreat and vacation Bible school. Bill Beck says church youth leaders scrambled to brainstorm for an alternative and, working with the Franciscan Sisters of Allegany and the Dr. Lyle F. Renodin Foundation, the decision to set a “camp in a box” was a great solution.
With the help of a grant from the Renodin Foundation the leaders at Cuba First Baptist put together 30 boxes filled with fun items and a Christmas theme. Every child got snacks, games, crafts, a stuffed animal and a workbook to explore the story of Jesus.
Bill says youth organizers also filmed nearly 30 short videos to cover the Bible lessons, share songs and walk through crafts. You can still view those videos on the church’s YouTube page if you’re looking for something to share as a family during the Christmas season.
Through the generosity of the Renodin Foundation and Cuba First Baptist, all boxes were free to the children — the church even mailed one to North Carolina to connect with a student who couldn’t visit New York this past summer due to the pandemic.
"Many thanks to the Franciscan Sisters and to the youth leaders of Cuba First Baptist Church for making a distanced summer a little more special," Bill says. "We hope you and your family will find new and exciting ways to make this Christmas extra special."