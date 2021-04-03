“CRCS Outdoors,” a hunting, fishing and wildlife conservation television show produced by students and teachers at Cuba-Rushford Central School, has begun its 10th season.
Scott Jordan, a science as well as fisheries and wildlife technology teacher at Cuba-Rushford, says the show airs at 6 o’clock Friday nights on the Pursuit Channel. The first episode, focusing on a youth turkey hunt, aired Friday night.
The show is also featured on Dish Channel 393, Direct Channel 604 and on Pursuit Up, which is a mobile app.
Each week, students, school staff and members of the community are featured hunting, fishing and enjoying the great outdoors — in New York, Pennsylvania and across the globe. The show has featured expeditions to New Zealand, Alaska, Scotland, Ireland, England, Florida, Texas, Nebraska, Canada, Australia and South Africa.
The fisheries and wildlife curriculum at Cuba-Rushford focuses on natural resource conservation, biology and game management. Students conduct deer and turkey research — the program has a 32-acre captive deer research area — and operate a hatchery, rearing brook trout and endangered paddlefish.
In addition to his work with Cuba-Rushford students in the conservation programs and on the TV show, Jordan is the Envirothon advisor for the school district and an adjunct professor at Alfred State College, teaching a fisheries and wildlife course.
He has won numerous awards for his his teaching and conservation work with young people. He was the Outdoors Tomorrow Foundation and DSC National Educator of the Year for 2020; USA National Rural Educator of the Year in 2017; he was named to the USA Today National All-Teacher Team; a National Wild Turkey Federation National Educator of the Year; National Educator of the Year SCI; National Environmental Educator of the Year; and he was named to the National Board for Fisheries & Wildlife Education.