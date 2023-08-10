In just a few short weeks, school will be back in session, and children and teens from kindergarten through 12th grade will be cramming their backpacks with notebooks, pencils and other supplies as they all get ready for the first day.
But the students won’t be the only ones cramming school supplies this year, because the Directions in Independent Living staff members, with help from the communities of the Southern Tier, will be cramming both of its vans with school supplies with the 3rd Annual “Cram the Vans” School Supplies Drive.
DIL staff members will accept backpacks, crayons, pencils, colored pencils, scissors, notebooks, tissues, sanitary wipes, snacks and hand sanitizers, etc. These supplies will then be distributed to any kids that might need them in Cattaraugus and Allegany counties.
So, please, get excited and involved with the “Cram the Van” event this year, and go grab some extra supplies and drop them off to DIL at either of its Olean office locations — 512 W. State St. and 2626 W. State St., Suite 202 or 208, or at the Wellsville office, 55 Fassett St.
DIL is accepting supplies through Aug. 30, between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. daily.
A FUNDRAISER for A Walk to End Alzheimer’s is planned for 7 to 9:30 p.m. Saturday at the Palmer House in Cuba, with a theme of the night being celebrating the 1970s.
There will be several musicians and singers as well food and beverages, basket raffles, a 50/50 raffle and homemade cookie sale. Admission is $10 per person and $15 per couple.