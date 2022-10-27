We’ve heard this week that a resident of East Olean reports a lot of coyote activity in the area around Goodrich Avenue.
The resident noted on Facebook that “a neighbor lost a dog to a pack of them ... be careful walking yourself or with a dog in this area.” The post indicated coyotes “were really howling late Sunday night around 11:30” and that “it seemed like a pack.”
An East Olean woman also commented on the post that her family has lost many chickens to coyotes — so much so that they can no longer allow their chickens to range free.
Olean Police Chief Ron Richardson said Wednesday that he heard talk of the coyote reports, but he noted that his department had not received any calls from residents.
A spokesman for the New York Department of Environmental Conservation’s District 9, which includes Cattaraugus County, also said the agency had not received any calls from the Olean area regarding run-ins with coyotes.
Nevertheless, the DEC reminds residents that Eastern coyotes are indeed plentiful throughout Cattaraugus County — the wooded areas and field edges that surround the city of Olean being no exception. Coyote groups can be large and active in the fall since the pups of the year have grown into young adults and are taking part in hunting.
The DEC notes that, for the most part, coyotes avoid contact with people. However, conflicts with people and pets may occur in residential areas that, again, are bordered by woods and fields. If coyotes learn to associate food sources such as garbage or pet food with people, these animals may lose their natural fear of humans, increasing the potential for close encounters or conflicts.
To reduce the likelihood of conflicts with coyotes, folks are encouraged to take the following steps:
• Do not feed coyotes.
• Do not leave food outside. Pet food and garbage attract coyotes and other wildlife and increase risks to people and pets.
• Do not feed pets outside and fence or enclose compost piles.
• Eliminate availability of bird seed — concentrations of birds and rodents that come to feeders can attract coyotes.
• Do not allow coyotes to approach people or pets. If you see a coyote, be aggressive in your behavior: stand tall and hold your arms up or out to look as large as possible. If a coyote lingers for too long, make loud noises, wave arms, and throw sticks and stones.
• Do not allow pets to run free. Supervise outdoor pets to keep them safe from coyotes and other wildlife, especially at sunset and at night. Small dogs and cats are especially vulnerable.
• Fenced yards can deter coyotes. The fence should be more than 4 feet tall and tight to the ground, preferably extending 6 inches below ground level.
• Remove brush and tall grass from around homes to reduce protective cover for coyotes. Coyotes are typically secretive and like areas where they can hide.
If coyotes exhibit bold behaviors and fail to exhibit fear of people, or if seen repeatedly during the day near residences, the public is advised to contact DEC’s District 9 Wildlife Office at (716) 372-0645 in Allegany or (716) 851-7010 in Buffalo.
In emergency situations, contact the police department.