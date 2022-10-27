Eastern coyote

Eastern coyote

 New York DEC photo

We’ve heard this week that a resident of East Olean reports a lot of coyote activity in the area around Goodrich Avenue.

The resident noted on Facebook that “a neighbor lost a dog to a pack of them ... be careful walking yourself or with a dog in this area.” The post indicated coyotes “were really howling late Sunday night around 11:30” and that “it seemed like a pack.”

Trending Food Videos

Local & Social