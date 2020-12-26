The coronavirus pandemic has halted so many events in the past year, but one effort that it couldn’t stop was the annual Community Christmas Dinner coordinated by volunteers at the Basilica of St. Mary of the Angels.
There could be no in-church dining, so the organizers pivoted, making 750 meals available through takeout or delivery, beginning at 10 a.m. on Christmas Day.
South First Street was blocked off to regular traffic as dozens of delivery drivers picked up dinners to take to hundreds of locations. Runners brought the dinners outside for delivery, while part of the road was also kept open for people to pick up their meals.
Dinner included ham, potatoes, mixed vegetables, apple sauce cup, a roll and a dessert. The annual Christmas dinner is for the hungry, lonely, working police, firefighters and health care providers, and any others in need of a meal on Christmas Day for any reason at all — no questions asked.
Parish volunteers take time out of their Christmas schedules to help with food preparation, home deliveries or clean up. Due to COVID-19 guidelines, limited volunteers were involved with preparing the dinners this year.
Since the Christmas dinner is an annual event, free-will offerings are always welcome. Donations may be made at smaolean.org; the parish office at 372-4841 or mail to Basilica of St. Mary of the Angels, 202 S. Union St., Olean, NY 14760. Write “Christmas Dinner” in the memo area of the check.