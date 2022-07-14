The GOACC Corporate Golf Classic on Monday pitted business against business in a heated competition — the largest to date.
The golf winners were for the Corporate Division, Siemens – DJ Dick, Rich Davis, Marcus Aiello and RJ Brokaw; and for the Community Division, Iroquois Group – Taylor Rosenburg, Stephen Felter, Bob Scanlon, and Tyler Group. Thirty-one foursomes competed – most ever in this classic history.
The event also donates the 50/50 to a community cause/effort. This year, the golf classic was able to donate $500 to the Olean Veterans Wall of Honor with the Cattaraugus Region Community Foundation. The event was happy to be able to support this program and to help with our community’s quality of life through this donation.
Other winners included: Closest to Pin – Stephen Felter (#3), Erin Pecora (#7), Janae Kosciol (#9) and Paul Pezzimenti (#15). A putting contest was also held. Turner Ashby won Holiday Valley Stay/Play Package (valued at $548) in the putting contest.
Four Chamber members met with GOACC staff back in Fall 2013 regarding the highly successful Corporate Challenge 5K. Ledgie DeRose, Jeff Crouch, Frank Higgins, and Scott Derwick all have participated (or their companies) in the run/walk but wanted to add another dimension to the corporate challenge. That day, the 1st GOACC Corporate GOLF Classic was developed.
The committee appreciates the corporate and business support in our Annual Classic. Although it was a competition to see who’s the best of the best, there was loads of camaraderie, networking and plain old fun.
THERE’S BEEN a change in the lineup of the Lincoln Park summer concert series, the city’s Youth and Recreation Department announced.
The Cruisin’ concert scheduled for Saturday has been canceled, officials said, but it will be rescheduled.
All concerts are from 6:30-8:30 p.m., and will be in the park except for extreme weather situations — if there’s a sprinkle, the show will go on as planned and concertgoers may gather under the Lincoln Square pavilion. The remaining schedule for the summer includes:
- July 21 — Larry Lewicki Band (Polkas, Oldies/Country)
- July 28 — Fair To Fiddlin’ (Bluegrass Americana)
- Aug. 4 — Generations (‘50s/’60s Oldies)
- Aug. 11 — Allegany Alumni & Friends Band (Variety)
- Aug. 18 — Stick Tights (Folk/Rock)
- Aug. 20 (Saturday) — Hick-Ups (Country Rock)
- Aug. 25 — LTM Trio (Jazz)
- Sept. 1 — Joe Gilroy (Classic Rock)
- TBA — Freddy And The Jets (Oldies); Cruisin’ (Country/Rock)