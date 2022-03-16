With highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI), a serious, fatal disease of poultry, a concern in the Northeast, the Cornell Cooperative Extension suggests folks shut down their backyard bird feeders.
Since the beginning of the year, HPAI has been identified in more than 350 wild birds in 20 states, including New York. Our state has also had three cases of HPAI to date in backyard poultry flocks, which resulted in the death of 268 birds.
“It is up to us as good friends and neighbors to help protect domestic poultry flocks,” writes Amy Barkley, livestock and beginning farm specialist with the Southwestern New York Dairy, Livestock and Field Crops Program. “One of the ways that we can do this is to take down our wild bird feeders for a little while.”
While HPAI is mostly carried by wild waterfowl, research has shown that other wild bird populations can carry it, too, especially if they share nesting and feeding grounds with wild waterfowl. These populations include perching birds and songbirds — the types that could visit feeders.
It is uncertain as to when it will be safe to put feeders back out, but scientists believe that caseloads should decrease over the summer months. The highest risk of spreading the disease is now, during the spring migration.
That said, this is a disease of the colder months, and we may see cases spike again during the fall migration.
Barkley writes that for those who have poultry at home, taking down bird feeders is especially important. Additional ways to protect flocks include keeping your flock away from wild birds, especially wild waterfowl; keeping people who aren’t responsible for poultry care away from your flock; and, if you must visit other poultry or areas that wild birds frequent, change into clean clothing and footwear before entering poultry housing.
This disease can cause unusual deaths and illness in both wild and domestic birds. Concerns about dead or sick wild birds can be directed to a local Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) office. Unusual whole-flock illnesses or deaths in poultry can be directed to the state Department of Agriculture & Markets at (518) 457-3502; the U.S. Department of Agriculture at (866) 536-7593; or your local Cornell Cooperative Extension Office — in Allegany County, Laura Hunsberger at lkh47@cornell.edu or (585) 268-7644; in Cattaraugus County, Dick Rivers at rer263@cornell.edu or (716) 699-2377.