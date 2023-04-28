Help make a difference by purchasing a smile cookie Monday through May 7 at local Tim Hortons locations.
Smile Cookie campaign will benefit Olean General Hospital with 100% of the proceeds being donated to the maternity and delivery department.
Smile cookies are $1.50 each and can be purchased at the Allegany Tim Hortons, 3012 W. State Road, and the Olean Tim Hortons, 501 N. Union St. As OGH stated in its announcement of the cookie drive, “Purchasing a smile cookie is the perfect way to a give a smile and get a smile!”
“We want to thank our local Tim Hortons for deciding to philanthropically invest in our most precious patients by supporting the maternity department,” says Steven Jackson, president of the OGH Foundation. “It’s evident that our community understands our hospital is an asset. Through partnerships like these, supporting our hospital means we have opportunities to grow, develop, and maintain critical services.”
The Smile Cookie program began as a fundraiser selling cookies to benefit Hamilton Children’s Hospital in Ontario, Canada, in 1996 and has evolved into an all-out fundraising campaign to support children’s hospitals and charities across the U.S. and Canada. The cookies — a standard chocolate chip — are simple, sweet and unique with each one decorated by different team members and guests, ensuring that no two look exactly alike.
Last year, Tim Hortons U.S. restaurants donated more than $290,000 to local organizations. The Smile Cookie campaign has a legacy, with over $90 million raised since its inception.
Pre-orders for smile cookies may be made by contacting the Allegany location at (716) 373-3280 or the Olean location at (716) 372-1801.