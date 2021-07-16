Nature conservation organizations in the region are encouraging residents to join them in following the recommendation of the U.S. Geological Survey to stop activities that cause birds to gather.
These activities include pausing all bird feeding.
Earlier this month we noted concerns on the part of wildlife experts regarding songbirds exhibiting strange symptoms such as crusty eyes and shaking heads. This past spring, most reports were from the mid-Atlantic region of the United States, but since then, reports have been made in a wide range of states, from Florida to Pennsylvania.
On July 8, an affected bird found in Erie County, Pa., was brought to the Tamarack Wildlife Rehab Center in Saegertown.
According to the Audubon Nature Center in Jamestown, the unknown disease affecting birds is what scientists commonly refer to as a “mortality event” — when a large number of animals die within a short period of time due to what appears to be a similar cause.
Affected birds may exhibit a variety of symptoms. These symptoms include crusty eyes, blindness and headshaking. Birds may be found on the ground, disoriented, and may be unresponsive.
The bird species affected by the mortality event appear to be species typically found in yards and open spaces throughout the Twin Tiers: fledgling common grackles, blue jays, European starlings and American robins. Additional species that have been reported as being affected include northern cardinal, house finch, house sparrow, eastern bluebird, red-bellied woodpecker, Carolina chickadee and Carolina wren.
However, these species are mostly found in spaces that are frequently observed by people. The widespread impact on woodland birds and birds found in other habitat areas is unknown, the ANC says.
Additional recommendations made by the USGS include cleaning all bird feeders and bird baths with a 10% bleach solution to disinfect them. Avoid handling birds, but wear disposable gloves if handling is necessary.
If a dead or dying bird is discovered, dispose of it by placing it in a sealable plastic bag and discarding it with household trash. This will prevent disease transmission to other birds and wildlife. Keep pets away from sick or dead birds as a standard precaution.
Meanwhile, the ANC says not to panic.
“It is commonly known that birds do not need supplemental feed during the summer months as there is plenty of food for them to harvest from the wild,” the ANC says. “Taking down your feeders temporarily will not have a negative impact on birds.”
It is always good practice to clean bird feeders regularly (more often during hot, wet weather) with a 1:10 bleach/water solution. If you do not clean your feeders regularly, now is the time to start.