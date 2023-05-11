Eighty-six households have signed up for the continuation of the 21st annual Community-Wide Garage Sale, set for Saturday, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Just like last weekend, when the community-wide sale kicked off, maps and a complete listing of locations and items of the garages sales will be available free at the Greater Olean Area Chamber of Commerce office, 301 N. Union St., starting Friday.
The event has no rain date — household sales will go forward rain or shine. In any case, the weather looks good for garage-sale-ing, with partly sunny skies and a high in the low 70s forecast.
Sarah Blovsky, GOACC member services manager, says, “With last week’s number, our total households (taking part in the sales) hit 146, which is just great. The normal one-day garage sale averaged about 115 households.”
A listing of all the participating garage sales will appear in Friday’s Times Herald and online at www.oleanny.com.
“Exceeding our average one-day sale but spreading it between two dates — that is great,” Blovsky says. “We have heard that the number is more manageable to shoppers, which in turn may mean more sales at the households.”
For more information on the garage sale, call the Chamber of Commerce at (716) 372-4433.