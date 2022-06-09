The United Way of Cattaraugus County will conduct its annual Community Day Newspaper Sale 6 to 9 a.m. Friday, with volunteers at intersections throughout Cattaraugus County selling special United Way issues of the Olean Times Herald for $1.
Friday’s edition will include several articles on organizations that benefit from funds received through the United Way. Proceeds from the newspaper sale benefit the United Way’s annual campaign, which currently supports 17 programs at 14 member agencies.
These programs touch all ages and every community in Cattaraugus County, with one in four county residents benefiting from a United Way-funded program.
“We’re all looking forward to it,” says Sue McAuley, executive director of the United Way. “We have great volunteers, and they are ready to go!”
The sale is returning to its usual date in June after being in August for the past two years because of COVID-19 levels in the county.
“We’re excited to be back on the calendar in June,” McAuley says. “And this year, we’re celebrating the 100th anniversary of United Way in Cattaraugus County, so it makes it extra special.”
For more information on United Way programs or to give to the United Way campaign, visit the United Way of Cattaraugus County’s website at www.uwcattco.org or call the United Way at (716) 372-3620.