Communities across the Southern Tier are planning their annual parades and ceremonies to mark Memorial Day.
CATTARAUGUS COUNTY• Allegany — American Legion Charles Harbel Post 892 and the Allegany Fire Department will hold a parade on Monday. The parade will line up at the carnival lot at 8:30 a.m., with the parade starting at 9 a.m. Luncheon to follow at the Legion.
• Franklinville — Five cemetery and memorial visits are planned on Monday. Cadiz Cemetery will be visited at 9 a.m.; Siloam Cemetery at 9:45 a.m.; Farmersville Cemetery at 10:15 a.m.; Franklinville Cemetery at 11 a.m.; and the Park Square Memorial at 11:30 a.m. Times are approximate, VFW Post 9487 officials said. Afterward, the VFW will offer hot dogs and refreshments immediately following the services.
• Olean — The Olean American Legion Post 530 will host its annual tribute to those who died fighting in defense of the nation at noon on Monday at Lincoln Park. Speakers include the Rev. Kim Rossi, Legion Commander James Farmer, African American Center for Cultural Development Director Della Moore, and Olean Mayor Bill Aiello. The Legion will place a wreath at the veteran’s monument on the southern end of the South Union Street bridge, but no formal ceremony will be held there.
• Portville — The Portville American Legion and other groups will march in a 2 p.m. parade, followed by a ceremony at the Chestnut Hill Cemetery. A chicken barbecue will be held at the legion. Bagpipers are expected to participate.
• Salamanca — Services begin at 8 a.m. at Wildwood Cemetery, followed by a service at Calvary Cemetery. A service will be held at 10 a.m. at Veterans Park, followed by a service at Absolut of Salamanca.
• Seneca Nation — The Seneca Nation of Indians will host a commemoration at 11 a.m. Monday at the Seneca Allegany Administration Building, 90 Ohi:yo Way, Salamanca. A to-go lunch will be provided.
ALLEGANY COUNTY• Belfast — The American Legion Robert W. Howden Post 1504 will host a parade at 11 a.m., with community clubs, organizations, churches and businesses invited to participate.
• Belmont — Ceremonies begin at 9 a.m. Monday at St. Mary’s Cemetery; Forest Hills Cemetery at 9:15 a.m.; the Allegany County Vietnam War Memorial at 9:30 a.m.; Legion Park’s World War I and World War II monument at 9:45 a.m.; and the Legion home Korean War monument at 10 a.m. The parade begins at 11:30 a.m. at the Belmont Fire Company, followed by a ceremony at Park Circle and then to the Legion for a chicken barbecue ($10).
• Bolivar — Legion members will place flags at seven area cemeteries on Saturday, beginning at 9 a.m. On Sunday, cemetery services will be held at Bolivar Catholic at 11:45 a.m.; Bowler at 12:15 p.m., Little Genesee at 12:45 p.m.; Obi at 1:15 p.m., and West Clarksville at 1:45 p.m. Monday services begin at 10 a.m. at the Richburg Cemetery, followed by a service at the Bolivar Cemetery at 11 a.m., and a service at the Bolivar Library at noon. Refreshments will be served at the Legion following the services.
• Cuba — The Cuba Lake Cottage Owners Association will host a flag raising and the playing of Taps Across America from 2:30-3 p.m. at the flag by the Allegany County Sheriff’s Office building on the lakefront between cottages 337 and 338.
• Wellsville — The American Legion Morrison Hayes Post 702 will host its annual Legion Auxiliary Deceased Memorial Service at 11 a.m. Sunday at the post. On Monday, a service will be held at Veterans Park, followed by a march to Memorial Bridge. The parade will begin at 10 a.m. at Pearl Street and march to Woodlawn and Sacred Heart cemeteries.