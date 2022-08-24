The National Comedy Center of Jamestown was named a “Top 25 Family Weekend Getaways in the U.S.” by U.S. News & World Report and a top destination to explore for “memory-making vacations with loved ones.”
The publication states that “these 25 top weekend getaways across the country guarantee enriching activities for all ages and will inspire your family to enjoy some quality time together,” with these destinations welcoming families “with special experiences, affordable lodging and sophisticated dining and entertainment.”
The National Comedy Center is among a prestigious list of major destinations across the country selected by U.S. News & World Report, which also includes Disneyland; Disney Springs at Walt Disney World Resort; snorkeling in Maui, Hawaii; performing arts in New York City; a cruise in Alaska; the Rocky Mountains in Breckinridge, Colo.; and the San Francisco waterfront.
The Comedy Center is cited as a destination where “there’s a wide range of humor to make all ages laugh out loud … you’ll find it in Lucille Ball’s hometown of Jamestown, in the southwest corner of New York State. ...”
Journey Gunderson, executive director of the center, said, “We know how much families love to laugh together at the National Comedy Center. We’re so pleased that U.S. News & World Report recognizes that we have a world-class, national destination here in Western New York, with so much for visitors of all ages to enjoy and experience together — across all genres and eras of comedy.”
The center is one of only eight destinations in the Northeast on the family weekend getaway list and one of only three destinations located in New York.
Within the Comedy Center’s galleries, more than 50 interactive exhibits and immersive experiences employ cutting-edge technology to showcase the story of comedy from its origins to the present day — featuring exclusive collections, archival documents, rare artifacts and multi-media presentations.