National Comedy Center.

Comedian Jeff Foxworthy (left) talks with Journey Gunderson, executive director of the National Comedy Center in Jamestown, as Foxworthy toured the center earlier this month.

 Provided

The National Comedy Center of Jamestown was named a “Top 25 Family Weekend Getaways in the U.S.” by U.S. News & World Report and a top destination to explore for “memory-making vacations with loved ones.”

The publication states that “these 25 top weekend getaways across the country guarantee enriching activities for all ages and will inspire your family to enjoy some quality time together,” with these destinations welcoming families “with special experiences, affordable lodging and sophisticated dining and entertainment.”

