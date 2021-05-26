The first total lunar eclipse in more than two years coincides with a supermoon tonight — except this super “blood” moon will only be visible across the Pacific as well as the western half of North America.
In the sky above Olean and the surrounding region? Not so much.
The total eclipse will last about 15 minutes as Earth passes directly between the moon and the sun. But the entire show will last five hours, as Earth’s shadow gradually covers the moon, then starts to ebb. The reddish-orange color is the result of all the sunrises and sunsets in Earth’s atmosphere projected onto the surface of the eclipsed moon.
“Hawaii has the best seat in the house and then short of that will be California and the Pacific Northwest,” says NASA’s Noah Petro, project scientist for the Lunar Reconnaissance Orbiter. New Zealand and Australia also will have prime viewing.
The moon will be setting and the sun rising along the U.S. East Coast, leaving skygazers pretty much out of luck.
Everyone everywhere, though, can still see the brighter-than-usual full moon tonight — weather permitting.
The moon will be more than 220,000 miles away at its fullest. It’s this proximity, combined with a full moon, that qualifies it as a supermoon, making it appear slightly bigger and more brilliant in the sky.
Last month’s supermoon, by contrast, was 96 miles more distant.
More lunar shows are on the horizon: “For people who might feel like we’re missing out, set your calendars for Nov. 19 of this year,” Petro says. This will be a nearly total eclipse where the moon dims but doesn’t turn red.
The next total lunar eclipse will be May 2022. The last one was January 2019.
Meanwhile, May’s full moon is most often called the Flower Moon in the Northeast — with flowers springing forth in abundance this month.
The Old Farmer’s Almanac explains that full moon names come from a number of places, including Native American, Colonial American and European sources.