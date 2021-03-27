As construction continues for the Walkable Olean Phase II project, a temporary traffic signal will be set up Monday to moderate two-way traffic on Main Street between North Union and Front streets.
The city’s Department of Public Works indicated that Higgins Avenue and North Barry Street will also be controlled by a temporary traffic signal.
This phase of work is expected to take eight to 10 weeks and delays in the area are likely, the DPW said Friday. Main Street business access will be provided at all times.
Through traffic should consider alternate routes.
MARCH’S FULL MOON — the full Worm Moon — reaches peak illumination at 2:50 p.m. Sunday.
This year, because it is the first full moon to occur after the spring equinox on March 20, March’s full moon is the Paschal Full Moon, according to The Old Farmer’s Almanac. This means that its date determines the date of Easter (April 4).
Why Worm Moon? The month’s full moon names come from a number of sources, including Native American, Colonial American and European tradition.
The name Worm Moon, was originally thought to refer to the earthworms that appear as the soil warms in spring.
The Almanac offers that an alternative explanation for this name comes from Capt. Jonathan Carver, an 18th-century explorer, who wrote that this moon name refers to a different sort of “worm” — beetle larvae — that begin to emerge from the thawing bark of trees and other winter hideouts at this time.
Other names in tradition for the March full moon speak to the transition from winter to spring. Some refer to the appearance (or reappearance) of certain animals, such as the Eagle Moon, Goose Moon (Algonquin, Cree) or Crow Comes Back Moon (Northern Ojibwe), while others refer to signs of the season:
• The Sugar Moon (Ojibwe) marks the time of year when the sap of sugar maples flows.
• The Wind Strong Moon (Pueblo) refers to the windy days that come at this time of year.
• The Sore Eyes Moon (Dakota, Lakota, Assiniboine) highlights the blinding rays of sunlight that reflect off the melting snow of late winter.