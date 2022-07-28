Mayor Bill Aiello announces that the Front Street city lot near the intersection with Seneca Street, will be open 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday to allow residents to dispose of tree limbs resulting from Sunday’s thunderstorm.
Tree trunks will not be accepted.
The lot will be opened for City of Olean residents only; identification with proof of residency will be required. No contractors will be allowed. The lot will be supervised by a city employee. Paper bags are allowed but no plastic bags will be accepted.
In addition, the Front Street lot is opened for dumping yard and tree debris on the second Saturday of each month from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
ALLEGHENY RIVER RUNNING FEST
Participants of the Allegheny River Running Fest set for Sept. 10 can still save some green this year if registered before Monday, when the final price increase will occur.
The ARRF is a unique race not in distance but that a good portion is run along the picturesque Allegheny River Valley Trail, one of few races that run along the 325-mile-long river.
With two races — a 10K and half marathon — both will start/finish at War Veterans Park. The half marathon participants will step off at 9 a.m., with the 10K runners at 9:30 a.m.
Entry fees for the half marathon and 10K will increase by $15 Monday. All registered runners will receive a race shirt and swag bag. Those who finish will receive a medal featuring Olean’s unofficial city mascot, the squirrel.
Awards will also be given to top male and female finishers overall for both races as well as those finishing first in their age divisions. The Last Squirrel Award will be presented to the final finisher through the half marathon event.
Not a runner? There are still opportunities to support this race in our community.
“Greater Olean Area Chamber of Commerce is excited to be bringing this event to our vibrant community for its third year, and sponsors play a big role in making these events happen ... several levels are still available,” Erica Dreher, member services manager, says. “As a sponsor, you will not only benefit the community with your investment, but sponsorship can also provide a powerful marketing tool for your own products and services.”
Vendor opportunities are also available.
“Last year, we had Olean Wellness Store set up with various product samples and GoTo Meals providing snacks for the finish line,” Meme Yanetsko, GOACC COO, says. “The event is a great venue to get the word out — to the athletes, to the spectators and more.”
Vendor space is $25 for GOACC members and $40 for non-members. Complimentary vendor space is available with sponsorships.
Registration for the race can be done at itsyourrace.com. For more information on sponsoring or vending at the event contact GOACC at 372-4433.