Mayor Bill Aiello announces that a centennial time capsule planted on Sept. 26, 1993, will be opened at 11 a.m. Monday at the Olean Municipal Building on the East State Street side.
The city of Olean was incorporated in April 1893 and a committee was formed to honor that milestone in 1993. A time capsule was placed underground near the Municipal Building mural with the intention of it being exhumed during the city’s 125th anniversary in 2018.
“Contractors have started to work on the plaza at the Municipal Building and it is an opportune time to dig up the time capsule,” the mayor says. “We look forward to opening it and see what items were preserved. I understand that the committee worked very hard to maintain the integrity of the items in the capsule by placing it in a vault to add extra protection from the moisture.”
Many of the committee members and local government officials at the time have been invited to the event. Members of the public are invited to attend as well.
The Times Herald reported in 1993 that many artifacts were included, like phone directories, newspaper articles and even some of the popular toys of the era — a Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtle and a Troll doll were reported as part of the cache.
Alan Bernstein, a member of the time capsule committee and now the Cattaraugus County clerk, told the Times Herald in 2018 that he didn't remember well what all was placed inside, except for one specific book.
“The last Sears catalog is in there,” he said, referring to the once-ubiquitous Sears and Roebuck Co. catalogs found in households nationwide for more than a century.
The time capsule was installed during the annual Johnny Appleseed Festival, which honored a one-time visitor to the city.
John Chapman, also known as Johnny Appleseed, was a nurseryman who introduced apple trees to the Mid-Atlantic and Midwest regions in the early 19th century. Now a folk hero, he is known for his generosity, conservation efforts and touting the symbolic value of apples.
According to the New York Apple Growers Association, Chapman visited his uncle’s farm on what is now South Union Street and planted his first apple tree nursery.
The festival was an annual event in Olean up until the mid-2000s.