The city of Olean’s police and firefighters encourage families to make the most of Halloween with their children but ask that parents and guardians remain mindful of their child’s safety when choosing costumes and are out trick-or-treating.
Picking a great costume is an exciting part of Halloween preparation, but they encourage parents/guardians to ensure all costumes, wigs and accessories are fire-resistant. Any props should be soft, and no part of the costume should impair visionor movement.
If children will be allowed out after dark, fasten reflective tape to their costumes and bags, or give them a flashlight or glow sticks to ensure they are visible to drivers.
When buying Halloween makeup, make sure it is nontoxic and always test it on a small area of skin first. Remove all makeup before children go to bed to prevent skin and eye irritation.
According to the National Safety Council, children are more than twice as likely to be struck by a car on Halloween as on any other day of the year. Safety officials urge that a responsible adult should accompany young children on the neighborhood rounds, while older children or teenagers should plan and review a route that is safe and acceptable for them to follow.
Children should be taught to never to enter a stranger’s home or car and they should travel with friends only in familiar, well-lit areas and stick with their friends — all while paying attention while crossing streets.
Children should not eat any treats until they return home and avoid eating any homemade treats given by strangers.
Drivers are also cautioned to be extra careful driving on Halloween.
The city’s firefighters also noted that children are naturally drawn to glowing jack-o’-lanterns and other flickering lights. Instead of flames, use battery-powered candles or flashlights to decorate. If children come too close to a flame, their clothing can catch on fire. Battery-powered candles are the safer choice.
Make sure that all decorations are kept away from flames and other types of heat. Never let children play with or carry lit candles. Check porches for lit candles, torches and other flames before letting children approach the door.