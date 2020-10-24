It’s time to rake the lawn, city officials say.
The city Department of Public Works is beginning city-wide leaf collection on Monday, with residents encouraged to rake their leaves into the road this weekend for pickup by city crews.
Leaves only — please do not place tree limbs, branches, ornamental grass, or potted plants in the road — will be collected from the pavement and loaded mechanically into dump trucks for removal. The order of collection will be as follows:
• Areas east of North and South Union Street to the Olean Creek and Allegheny River.
• West Olean from Union Street to the west City line, south of West Sullivan Street.
• The immediate area north of West Sullivan Street including areas along Wayne Street, Coleman Street, and cross streets.
• North Olean
• Boardmanville Area
• South Olean
• East Olean
The public should avoid parking vehicles on such streets anticipating a collection to make the job easier for crews. Officials hope to make a second round of collection later in the year, but due to weather — a snow storm in 2019, for example — second pickups might not be possible. Residents are asked to not place more leaves in the road after the first collection until a second pickup is announced, as leaves can interfere with drainage from rainstorms and snow plowing.
For more information, call 376-5650.