Friday was Arbor Day, a date set aside throughout the world to raise awareness of trees and the important role that they play in the environment.
To mark the day, volunteers turned out for Mayor Bill Aiello to plant 12 new trees along the eastern side of Forness Pond in the city’s Forness Park. The pond is used annually for a fishing derby and is part of a 37-acre city-owned parkland.
The trees were funded under the New York State Urban Forestry Council Tree City USA Reward Grant Program. City forester Sue Copper worked with the parks department to prepare the area for planting.
The mayor has noted that the city’s urban forest is an important fixture in the community, as evidenced by Olean being named Tree City USA for 33 consecutive years.
TODAY IS THE first day of May, a month that got its name from the Roman goddess Maia, who oversaw the growth of plants — which certainly ties in with the first part of today’s S&U.
The Old Farmer’s Almanac explains that the name also derives from the Latin word maiores, “elders,” who were celebrated during this month. Maia was considered a nurturer and an earth goddess, which may explain the connection with this springtime month.
Today is also May Day — mark the return of spring by bringing in branches of forsythia or other flowering shrubs (the choices aren’t as wide in the Southern Tier as other regions of the country) into the house.