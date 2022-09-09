Olean city firefighters

Olean city firefighters are wearing yellow today to raise awareness of suicide prevention.

September is Suicide Prevention Month — a time to raise awareness of the often stigmatized and taboo subject.

Today, Olean city firefighters are wearing yellow uniform shirts and the fire stations are decorated with yellow bows in an effort to shift public perception, spread hope and share vital information with people affected by suicide.

