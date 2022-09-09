September is Suicide Prevention Month — a time to raise awareness of the often stigmatized and taboo subject.
Today, Olean city firefighters are wearing yellow uniform shirts and the fire stations are decorated with yellow bows in an effort to shift public perception, spread hope and share vital information with people affected by suicide.
“in addition, we aim to ensure that individuals, friends and families have access to the resources they need to discuss suicide prevention and seek help,” Fire Chief Tim Richardson says.
First responders witness horrible things that happen in their communities — the long hours, uncontrollable conditions and witnessing repetitive trauma has long-lasting impacts on their mental health. The struggles with PTSD, substance abuse and not decompressing this stress is taking the lives of first responders.
After years of advocacy and preparation, 988 is now available nationwide and the new number to contact for mental health, substance use and suicide crises — a simple, easy-to-remember way for people to get help.
It’s OK to talk about suicide, Chief Richardson says. “Thoughts of suicide can be frightening, but we can avoid devastating outcomes by reaching for help or checking in with friends and family.”
The firefighters’ shirts also have a key phrase they want all community members to remember: “Tomorrow Needs You.”
“While you are in crisis and it seems that suicide is the only answer, remember that tomorrow will be a better day,” Richardson says. “If you or someone you know is struggling or in crisis, help is available.”
Call or text 988 or chat 988lifeline.org to reach the 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline.
The Cattaraugus County Suicide Prevention Coalition is also observing World Suicide Prevention Day by encouraging everyone to also wear yellow. Snap photos of yourself or your group and send them to the Coalition via Facebook.