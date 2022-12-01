The city of Olean appeals to residents and service organizations to help those in our neighborhoods who have trouble removing snow from their sidewalks.
In previous years the city compiled a list of volunteers willing to help residents who are homebound or living on a fixed income with shoveling and ice removal. Unfortunately since the beginning of the pandemic it has been very difficult to get volunteers.
“Winter weather is imminent and there will be residents throughout the City who will need help with snow and ice removal,” Mayor Bill Aiello says. “I ask neighbors to please help those who are unable to remove the snow, as we currently have no volunteers on our list.
“In the past, students from our local schools and churches volunteered to meet service requirements; and others have added their name to the list to help those in need. I would like to continue matching volunteers to those who need help, and would ask anyone who wishes to volunteer to call my office at (716) 376-5165.”
“Olean is a great place to live because it is a caring community and fortunately many neighbors take care of those who cannot meet the shoveling requirements without calling my office. I thank those people for their dedication and compassion,” Aiello says.
THE NEW YORK State Office of Parks, Recreation and Historic Preservation has asked the Friends of Allegany State Park to assist in finding a new name for the former Gypsy Cabin Trail, currently called Itinerant Cabin Trail.
For the first step of this process, the Friends group is asking people to submit their nominations for the new trail name no later than Dec. 31. Follow the link in the pinned post on the Friends of Allegany State Park Facebook page. One submission is allowed per person.
Names should complement the nature, history or natural/recreational features of Allegany State Park. Individual or family names will not be entertained outside of a significant historical context. All nominations are subject to review for consistency with OPRHP policies before being placed on the final ballot for voting. The public voting period will commence in January 2023.
Park officials will keep the placeholder’s name, “Itinerant,” displayed on signage and Reserve America throughout the process, until a new name has been selected.
TODAY IS THE FIRST day of December. The name of the month is from the Latin word decem, “ten,” because this had been the 10th month of the early Roman calendar.