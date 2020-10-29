The city owes much to the numerous volunteers — members of the community — who help to weed and clean up Olean’s many garden spaces.
The City of Olean Beautification Committee will be back at it again on Sunday — weeding and cleaning up the gardens in front of the Olean Municipal Building on East State Street.
Mayor Bill Aiello says the effort is set for 9 a.m. to noon. Meanwhile, the group will continue to meet at this location throughout November as long as the weather permits.
Volunteers are welcomed, but should bring their own garden implements. Bags will be supplied.
THE FRIENDS OF OLEAN PUBLIC LIBRARY are sponsoring a poetry contest for high school students to promote creativity.
Cash prizes will be awarded for winning poems in each grade from ninth through 12th grades in each school. Poems may be on any topic but must be typed in a 12-point type in a standard font.
In the top left corner of the submitted poem, include the full name of the author, the school attended the grade-level and the teacher as well as an email address for contact.
Poems may be submitted through teachers or dropped off at the Olean Public Library marked for the attention of the Friends Poetry Contest on or before Nov. 20. Late entries can not be considered.
Helen Ruggieri, coordinator of the contest, says poetry has the virtue of being something students can do on their own.
“In this strange new world we live in poetry gives young writers a chance to express things that isolation has fostered,” she says. “Poetry can be a friend, someone to talk to, a release of the inner tensions. It helps us to understand ourselves.
“It promotes thinking in images and translating the visual into words as well as understanding metaphor.”