Patricia Gerrity of Kentucky contacted us recently with a simple request. Her younger sister, Kate Gerrity of Olean, has been having a particularly difficult last couple of years, and Patricia was hoping we could reprint a Christmas poem Kate had published in the Times Herald in 1974.
“Kate was young then and life was a bit sweeter in those days,” Patricia writes. “Kate’s a senior now, has been ill in and out of the hospital the past year.”
Two years ago Kate’s husband Mike passed away with cancer, and the sisters’ younger brother, John Gerrity, passed away two months later in January 2019.
“Kate loved history, journalism courses were once her college studies,” writes Patricia, who has worked for the National Park Service and lives in Hodgenville, Ky. “A reprint of this Christmas message she created would so lift her spirits!”
So with that in mind, here is the poem, “Christmas Full of Thanksgiving”:
The house is covered with a blanket of silence and all are at rest.
Christmas Eve.
The tree stands quietly, tall and majestic in its magnificence of lights and baubles.
The day’s duties behind us, we sleep buried in our warm, secure beds.
Outside, Jesus is doing his work well, enveloping the world, our world, in snow.
Soft, white, sparkling snow. The trees are laced delicately with ice.
So, with the moon, full and bright, it is an awesome sight, and as evening turns softly to morning, His work loses none of its splendor.
I can only sit in the background, merely a spectator with a feeling of gladness simply from being here.
The day starts early with the sound of feet padding softly down the stairs.
Breakfast is being started, the turkey goes into the oven.
Thus, the house becomes deliciously fragrant.
Baths to be taken, company is coming.
Presents are to be opened now.
Out of bed comes the last few.
Soon the house is overflowing with good friends, good food, great spirit!
With the day hushed to a murmur, only the family remains.
All are giving their own quiet thanksgiving for the day, some retreating to bedrooms for thought or sleep, others staying behind to visit or clean up.
The house is covered with a blanket of silence and all are at rest.
The tree stands quietly, tall and majestic in its magnificence of lights and baubles.
The festivities of the day behind us, the festivities of life ahead of us, we sleep, buried in our warm, secure beds.
As I sit in darkness, taking it in, I think of it all.
My people...
Our Christmas...
Full of thanksgiving...
I’m glad to be here.