The Olean Sports and Social Club and the Greater Olean Area Chamber of Commerce are teaming up once again to present a Chili Crawl, the third crawl event of the past year.
The March 26 event is a fundraiser for service dogs through the WNY Heroes/Pawsitive for Heroes program. The Taco Crawl in June and Wing Crawl in November raised more than $7,000 for the charity.
Participants will take to the streets and taste and vote on bowls of chili at eight participating locations. Votes will be tallied at the end of the crawl with the Best Chili named. Also, one lucky participant will win $500 in Shop Olean gift certificates.
“We continue to ‘fun’raise for the Western New York Heroes program called Pawsitive for Heroes,” says Aaron Tierson, member of the crawl committee. “The program pays for service dog training as a result of the funds raised from the event. The dogs and their owners go through various courses together, properly preparing the dogs to serve those who’ve served.”
The Crawl is noon to 5 p.m. Participants need to call the chamber to sign up for $35, which includes eight vouchers, a judging card and a chili-eating vestle. Entry fee goes to $45 on March 14.
“Eight cups of chili in five hours? The committee discussed this and we are suggesting each location have a bowl between 4 to 6 ounces,” says Meme K. Yanetsko, the chamber’s chief operating officer. “Each restaurant will be turning in their own recipe of chili, and we are suggesting to them to watch the hot/spice gauge on the bowl as the crawlers need to get through eight locations.”
Although confirmation of locations is ongoing by the committee, both Union Whisk(e)y and Village Green have committed.
“Aaron and I approached the Chamber back in March 2021 to help organize the taco event (144 crawlers) and the wing crawl (206),” says Tyler Booth of Olean Sports and Social Club. “The feedback was to continue this in the area with other food items.”
The Club is the Southern Tier’s organizer of recreational sports, social fun and charity events — kickball, beach volleyball and a scavenger hunt.
According to Booth, the Taco Crawl had 144 participants and the Wing Crawl saw 206.
Call or stop in the chamber to make reservations. Chili Crawl packets will be available for pickup March 23. The chamber is located at 301 N. Union St. Phone number is (716) 372-4433. You can also go online to shop.oleanny.com to purchase a ticket.