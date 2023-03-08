Check alarms this weekend

Using Daylight Saving Time as a reminder this weekend, check smoke alarms and carbon monoxide detectors to ensure they are in working order.

 File

On Saturday night, folks will “spring” their clocks forward one hour for Daylight Saving Time.

The Firefighters Association of the State of New York (FASNY) urges everyone to check their smoke alarms and carbon monoxide detectors at that time. Homeowners with alarms that have sealed, non-removable batteries should test the alarms to see if they are functional and check their expiration dates. Alarms equipped with removable batteries should have their batteries replaced and then test the alarm.

Trending Food Videos

Tags

Local & Social