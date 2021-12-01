A fundraising raffle to help benefit the Santa Claus Lane Parade will be held the beginning of this month.
“This is the 2021 edition of our Holiday Raffle — but this year, funds generated from the raffle will add more decorations” to downtown, Meme K. Yanetsko, chief operating officer of the Chamber, said.
The parade committee will purchase an additional panel tree for the Sullivan Street roundabout for 2022 with the proceeds. This year, GOACC was able to purchase a panel tree similar to the one that is at the State and Union roundabout — but about 10 feet smaller — and placed at the roundabout at the Olean Center Mall.
Tickets are $25 or three for $50 with the following prizes: $2,500, $2,000 and $1,500. Tickets can be purchased at the Chamber office, 301 N. Union St., or by connecting with GOACC volunteers and committee members. Tickets are also available for purchase online at shop.oleanny.com.
Erica Dreher, member services manager, said winners will receive their winnings in Shop Olean gift certificates, adding, “This raffle will have multiple winners as both the prize winners and our member businesses where the gift certificates are redeemed will win.”
The Shop Olean gift certificates are redeemable at more than 282 places in the greater Olean area.
The drawing is set for Dec. 10, a week later than previously posted. Those purchasing the raffle tickets will also receive a Jingle Bell Jubilee bonus, which enables them to redeem the bonus for $5 of food, drink, classes or purchases at the Jingle Bell Jubilee event this coming Friday or Dec. 10.
TODAY IS THE FIRST day of December, the 12th month of the calendar year.
The name of the month comes from the Latin word decem, “ten,” because this had been the 10th month of the early Roman calendar.
Today, we follow the Gregorian calendar, but it’s based on the ancient Roman calendar, believed to be invented by Romulus, who served as the first king of Rome around 753 B.C.
As the Old Farmer’s Almanac explains, the Roman calendar, a complicated lunar calendar, had 12 months like our current calendar, but only 10 of the months had formal names. Basically, winter was a “dead” period of time when the government and military wasn’t active, so they only had names for the time period we think of as March through December.
“Eventually, January (Januarius) and February (Februarius) were added to the end of the year, giving all 12 months proper names,” according to the Almanac.
When Julius Caesar became pontifex maximus, he reformed the Roman calendar so that the 12 months were based on Earth’s revolutions around the sun. January and February were moved to the front of the year, and leap yearswere introduced to keep the calendar year lined up with the solar year.