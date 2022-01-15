The holiday season is well past, but the Greater Olean Area Chamber of Commerce has a related question: What local landmark should be chosen for the 2022 Santa Claus Lane ornament?
It’s up to you.
The Greater Olean Area Chamber of Commerce is looking to the community for ideas for the subject of its 2022 Santa Claus Lane ornament.
Every year, the Santa Claus Lane committee chooses the landmark to be designed on the 3½-inch ornament.
“The committee wants community input on this ornament – what do you want to see in the ornament?” asked Meme Yanetsko, chief operating officer of the chamber.
Through the ornament sales, holiday lights are funded and can be lit in Olean from November to early January. The ornament will be the 27th in a series created by artist Kathleen McDonald who sketches the layout from photos provided by chamber officials and a prototype is created.
Once the prototype is approved, work begins with the process of pouring and hand-painting each piece. The ornaments arrive in Olean, individually boxed, with a brief description of the ornament.
Several suggestions have already been made: Rock City Park; Bartlett Country Club; Christopher Columbus Lodge; Dal Tile Plant; Downtown Deli; Governor Higgins Mansion; Lincoln Diner; Olean House; Spragues Maple Farms, Olean Public Library, Paul’s Steakhouse; PickUps; Portville’s Pioneer Park; St. Mary’s School; Thatcher Plant Factory and Warner’s Pizza.
Since 1999, ornaments have included the Olean Municipal Building, the Fannie E. Bartlett House, St. Mary of the Angels Church, Olean High School, St. Stephen’s Church, St. Bonaventure University, a depiction of Santa Claus Lane, the Olean General Hospital, Olean Post Office, Community Bank, Ivers J. Norton, the Castle Restaurant, St. Francis Hospital, Chuck Wagon Restaurant, Palace Theater, Boardmanville Elementary, Red and Trudys, North Union Street street scape (1st hundred block west side) , Olean Class Cars, Cloud 9 Amusement Park, Bradners Stadium, Henry H. Hill, Archbishop Walsh, Beef ‘n’ Barrel Restaurant, Tasta Pizza and the Olean Public Library.
Please submit ideas to GOACC no later than Feb. 1 by calling (716) 372-4433, emailing info@oleanny.com or visit facebook.com/OleanNYChamber.