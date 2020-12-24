Perhaps when we all need a bit more light than in many years, the Greater Olean Area Chamber of Commerce announces the winners of both the home and business editions of its Holiday Lighting Contest.
For the home contest, winning the top BULB award was the Dodge family, 138 S. 5th St., Olean; second place was the Sitter-Tompkins family, 126 S. 9th St.; and third place went to the Murphy family at 483 Vermont St.
The neighborhood contest was judged by community members as well as GOACC staff based on placement, color, design and special features incorporated into the design.
The winners received Shop Olean gift certificates.
For the business edition, a panel of judges took to the streets last week to visit and judge the six businesses that took part of the contest. Businesses were judged on originality, color, design, mechanical fixtures, creativity and presentation.
The judges chose the Village Green in Olean as the the first-place winner. The six businesses were also entered on the Chamber’s Facebook site for community voting and based on number of likes, shares and comments.
The community award went to the Old Library Restaurant. The winners received Shop Olean gift certificates as well as will receive a trophy for display.
GOACC encourages family groups to load up and check out the many households that are decorated in holiday colors.
”Also, although they were not eligible in the contest, the Stone family in Little Genesee/Bolivar has a BRIGHT treat for anyone traveling Route 417 in Allegany County,” the Chamber says.
The Stone family, featured in the Times Herald last week, has about 2 acres that are decorated with about 500 feet of road frontage.
“Holiday lights and decorations — twinkling, colorful lights lifting spirits during these dark times — are bright ideas in spreading a little hope and cheer around,” says Meme K. Yanetsko, the Chamber’s chief operating officer.