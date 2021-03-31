The Greater Olean Area Chamber of Commerce is planning Home Show Palooza 2021, to be held in the Olean area May 14-27.
HS Palooza is a combination in-person, one-day event and a “virtual palooza” of options to participate through online demos, live videos, a virtual guide and printed passport — all showcasing home show vendors.
Meme K. Yanetsko, COO for the Chamber, says, “As the entire world enters into a ‘new’ normal, GOACC is presenting a new option for this year’s home show. We’re partnering with the Olean Times Herald in the promotion efforts for our vendors.”
The Olean Rec Center, the usual venue for the spring home show, isn’t an option as the numbers for inside large gatherings are limited by COVID-19. Yanetsko said a committee/board member mentioned using the pavilion in Lincoln Park as an option for a one-day show.
“Like the popular farmers market but a home renovation market,” she says, “with options for more space available throughout the park.”
That event will be on a Friday, May 21, with a limit of 40 businesses taking part.
Erica Dreher, GOACC member services manager, adds that the Chamber “tossed in virtual and in-your-store choices” to give vendors opportunities for promotion.
She urges businesses to contact the Chamber if they want to take part.
There are four options for HS Palooza ’21: virtual vendor, booth space, park space and virtual Palooza vendor.
Virtual vendors will get ad space in the home show guide and a video showing a business’ product/service for the show and for use after. This option is limited to the first 20 vendors to sign up with payment.
There will also be additional marketing through the OTH/Bradford Publishing Company’s publications, digital platforms and social media.
Booth space consists of a 10x10 area under the pavilion, with one 8-foot table provided and all options under the virtual vendor option.
The park space comprises a 10x10 space with a table and all options under virtual vendor.
The virtual palooza vendor option has one of 10 Facebook Live demos during the week, as well as all options under virtual vendor.
GOACC says area businesses are encouraged to make reservations as soon as possible. Chamber members receive discount booth space. For more information, contact GOACC at (716) 372-4433 or email member@oleanny.com.