The Greater Olean Area Chamber of Commerce has created an art gallery in its conference room showcasing framed pictures of the Olean area taken by local photographer Pat Schwabenbauer.
The collection contains more than 60 photographs centered around sights and scenes of the Olean area, including buildings, facades and parks. The framed photos, which vary in sizes (15x12, 20x16, 21x17), are priced between $20-$30.
Schwabenbauer donated the pictures to the office back in 2018, and although given for a fundraiser for the Chamber, they were only showcased at the Home Show that year — and then were stored.
With renovations going on this year in the Olean Business Development building, the frames were cataloged and placed on Facebook to sell. Once again, the frames just sat due to COVID-19 and shopping restrictions, which meant no sales.
This brings us to December. The photos were all stored in the conference room on the first floor of the OBD building. GOACC staff thought it would be a great idea to create a gallery of the pictures for display and purchase.
“These pictures are beautiful and would make great holiday gifts for any area resident,” says Erica Dreher, GOACC member services manager. “The added bonus is monies raised through the sales will go towards Santa Claus Lane for purchases of new decorations, bulbs, supplies, etc.”
In March, Mayor Bill Aiello announced a new addition in the Mayor’s Conference Room in the Municipal Building: Schwabenbauer’s panoramic view of the east side of the 100 block of North Union Street.
The view of North Union was an updated version of a series of images photographed by Michael Blumenthal in the early autumn of 2005 and put together for a panoramic view.
The two photographs are displayed in the conference room on the Wall of Mayors, a photo display of all of the past mayors of the city.
The Chamber office is located at 301 N. Union St., with regular hours 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday-Friday. For more information on the photos, call 372-4433 or email info@oleanny.com.
The chamber will have extended holiday hours next week: Tuesday and Wednesday, 9 a.m. to 8 p.m., and Dec. 19, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. The office will be open 8:30 a.m. to noon on Christmas Eve and New Year’s Eve, and will be closed Christmas Day and New Year’s Day.