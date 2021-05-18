In another sign of the progress being made in emerging from the coronavirus pandemic, organizers have set the 52nd Annual Greater Olean Area Chamber of Commerce Clambake for June 9 at Woodside Tavern on the Range.
“This festive gathering represents the traditional start of the summer season in our community and offers fun, fine food and prizes,” says Erica Dreher, GOACC membership coordinator.
A Chamber member, Woodside Tavern, led by Chris DiCerbo, will serve up raw clams, steamed clams, chowders and clams casino. The menu will also include Angus beef burgers, shaved-beef sandwich, grilled veggies, Italian sausage sandwiches, meatball subs and numerous side dishes. Beverages from Sanzo Beverage and Wright Beverages will be available as well.
Meme K. Yanetsko, the Chamber’s chief operating officer, said that New York state, on May 10, allowed the outdoor social gathering limit to increase from 200 to 500 people.
“GOACC is planning on a common-sense approach to all of our events,” she says. “if you don’t feel well, please stay home. If you are uncomfortable attending large-scale events, please refrain from attending.”
Tickets are for Chamber members and guests at $50 per person if purchased by the end of the business day on May 26, with the cost of $60 per ticket May 27 until the event. Non-GOACC members may purchase tickets at the cost of $70.
GOACC officials say they are committed to bringing a full slate of events to the community, while the top priority remains the health and safety of guests, vendors, volunteers and all involved who help make the activities fun and memorable.
For more information or to purchase tickets, contact GOACC at 372-4433 or email clams@oleanny.com.