A big — and sweet — part of the Greater Olean Area Chamber of Commerce’s Southern Tier Corporate Challenge 5K Run and Walk has always been the Cereal Challenge.
The throw down of the cereal spoon “gauntlet” began in 2013 as an idea proposed by community resident Joann Dombeck.
GOACC will host the Corporate Cereal Challenge in June in conjunction with the running race.
Results from 2021’s cereal challenge were great once again — 2,171 cereal boxes were donated. There were 1,396 boxes of cereal donated from the employees at SolEpoxy and they received the award for the most boxes donated. With an employee-to-cereal-boxes ratio of 19.94, SolEpoxy was also awarded the most boxes collected per employee.
Companies can sign up by emailing info@oleanny.com stating that your company will be collecting cereal. An official tallying form will be sent upon receipt of email.
The contest officially started Friday and ends June 20; employers can began gathering donated cereal any time after registering to GOACC. Once all donations have been collected at each business, the boxes should be counted, the number reported on the form and then cereal brought to the Olean Food Pantry before the end of the business day June 20.
The Olean Food Pantry is located at 8 Leo Moss Drive (behind the Cattaraugus County Building and near Bethany Lutheran Church). Delivery times to the pantry are when they are open: Mondays 12:30 to 4:30 p.m. and Fridays 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
“This challenge was a brilliant idea from Joann,” says D.B. Busan, the pantry warehouse manager, “especially cereal during the summer months when most children are at home and the food pantry needs to ensure an adequate supply of cereal is available.”
For more information or registration details, please call GOACC at (716) 372-4433 or by email info@oleanny.com.