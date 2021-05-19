Surrounded by family and friends, and wearing a tiara, sash and colorful beads, Helen Swift celebrated her 104th birthday Tuesday at Eden Heights of Olean.
Helen, who was born May 18, 1917, was treated to a party that included cake, balloons, a beautiful bouquet of flowers and singing with the residents and staff of the assisted living and memory care facility.
Last year, visitors and relatives were unable to celebrate Helen’s 103rd due to the pandemic, but this time she enjoyed the company of her daughter, Mary Swift Schwartz of Florida, and son, Donn Swift of North Carolina.
Helen was born in Marshfield, Mo., to Jesse Paul and Rosa Galbraith Milhauser, the youngest of two children. When she was 2½ years old, she and her family moved to the Cuba area, where she lived the rest of her life until moving into Eden Heights.
Helen and her sister, Nadine, attended a one-room schoolhouse in the Farnsworth area and she started eighth grade at Cuba’s former secondary school. She was a part of the last graduating class before the school was moved.
After graduating, Helen trained at Buffalo Beauty School, which was located in the community where she met her future husband, Paul. The two married on Nov. 22, 1939, and were together for 68 years until his death in 2007.
Paul Swift worked at an industry job for years while his wife began her hairdresser career. She worked for Doris Schyler, but in 1947 opened her own shop on Stevens Avenue. She continued to work into her 80s, finally retiring in 2000.
As a young mother of two children, Helen kept her home, business and family running smoothly. She was also a den leader for Cub Scouts and an active member of Cuba First Baptist Church.
During their younger years, Helen and her husband purchased an old farm, where they built a log cabin home and loved time spent at their “camp” with their family and friends. They also enjoyed traveling, taking trips to Aruba, Cancun and a memorable bus trip through the Western states.
Helen says a good attitude and hard work has been the key to her longevity, something she passed along to her children.