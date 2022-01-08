New Yorkers can not only enjoy New York’s many ski resorts this winter season, including Holiday Valley, they can show their love of the slopes with a custom I Ski NY license plate.
The state Department of Motor Vehicles announced the new custom plate on Friday. Information can be found on the DMV website. The plates can be ordered through Ski New York, a trade group representing the skiing industry. A total of $10 from the plate cost goes to support skiing in New York state.
“New York is a great place to ski, whether you prefer downhill or cross country, and you can show your love of the sport year-round with a custom license plate,” says DMV Commissioner Mark J.F. Schroeder.
State Parks Commissioner Erik Kulleseid also pointed out that New York state parks offer many cross-county skiing opportunities suitable for any skill level — with one of the top sites found in Allegany State Park.
“The license plate program by the (DMV) both raises awareness of skiing and allows New Yorkers to display their support of wintertime recreation in New York,” Kulleseid says. “Get out on skis this year to explore your state parks.”
In addition to the I Ski NY license plate, New York offers a variety of custom plates that show support for everything from the U.S. military to the regions of New York state. Other plates include sports teams, professions, organizations and a host of causes including 9/11 remembrance and conserving open space. You can learn more about picture and professional plates on the DMV website.
Cross-country skiing trails are available at 104 state parks and eight historic sites spanning the state. Groomed and ungroomed trails range from beginner level to expert and include the Art Roscoe Cross Country Ski Area in Allegany State Park and the Fahnestock Winter Park in Putnam County.