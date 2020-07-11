And the scams just keep on coming, local law enforcement agencies reported Friday.
The Cattaraugus County Sheriff’s Office issued a warning to residents about scam artists reportedly calling stating they are from Amazon.
They are requesting personal information to include Social Security numbers, bank routing numbers, etc., the Sheriff’s Office says.
“Do not release any personal information or return any calls to this number,” the release states. “If such a call is received, residents are encouraged to call their local police agency.”
Meanwhile, state police are warning of a scam in which victims are asked to purchase gift cards as payments for goods or services.
Investigators are handling multiple incidents in Upstate where people have been asked to buy gift cards from retailers and then provide the serial number on the back of the card.
In one instance on June 26, a victim attempted to purchase an ATV on the internet. The buyer was asked to purchase $1,000 worth of eBay gift cards and provide the serial number of the back of the card to the seller.
The victim was then asked to purchase an additional $800 in a gift card as insurance, according to a state police news release. After receiving the serial number for the additional $800 from the victim, the seller ceased all contact.
In a separate incident on July 6, a victim was contacted via email by a scammer who claimed to be an associate of the victim’s and asked for financial assistance to aid a local church. The victim was asked to purchase $500 in eBay gift cards with the belief that they would be reimbursed, police said.
After they purchased the cards and provided the serial numbers, they were solicited for more money. The total loss to the victim was $2,000.
The New York State Police urges anyone who is asked to purchase gift cards for a third party to use extra caution, as they may be the target of a scam.
If people believe they may be the victim of a scam, they are asked to contact troopers or local law enforcement.