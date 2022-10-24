When Tim Taylor of Bradford, Pa., drives past the Community Bank loan operations center on Route 417 in Allegany, he recalls fond memories of the Castle restaurant, which once stood at the site.
"I always enjoyed driving down West State Road and just looking at the building," Taylor says. His memories prompted him to write a poem about sand castles, which serve as a metaphor for the much more permanent structures we have built — but which can still be fleeting over time.
When knowing that each, built to tower will not last, the waters may reach up, or while gazing at the modest crafting, all your affecting touch, you raise a hand in damage, and was a fun which too soon leaves, are these futile facets of sandy defense, for if were just us yet then seen, is now put upon and rent, gone only had in imagination, can like the lost grainy gateway doors, still how amusing fabrication, met so a time has come as lifted waves, ocean I am steeply been along the shore, sand castles ever shall remain by some, what art with seasides' fashion.
Of course, Great Hall of the Castle was the site of countless political dinners, wedding receptions and Friday buffets and was visited by New York governors, from Nelson Rockefeller to George Pataki, as well as congressmen and senators from Rep. Stan Lundine and Rep. Amory Houghton to Sen. Daniel P. Moynihan and Sen. Alfonse D'Amato.
Guerino "Butch" Butchello started the restaurant in 1946, taking over the site of a former gas station that looked like a stone castle. The restaurant closed in 1997 after operating for 51 years. The restaurant building and the nearby Castle Inn motel, which closed in November 2001, were torn down in 2005 to make way for new planned development.
Anyone who has good memories of the Castle is welcome to share them with State & Union. Email jeckstrom@oleantimesherald.com or write to Olean Times Herald, c/o State & Union, 639 Norton Drive, Olean, N.Y., 14670.