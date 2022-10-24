Castle

The former Castle restaurant on West State Road in Allegany.

 Olean Times Herald file

When Tim Taylor of Bradford, Pa., drives past the Community Bank loan operations center on Route 417 in Allegany, he recalls fond memories of the Castle restaurant, which once stood at the site.

"I always enjoyed driving down West State Road and just looking at the building," Taylor says. His memories prompted him to write a poem about sand castles, which serve as a metaphor for the much more permanent structures we have built — but which can still be fleeting over time.

Tags

Trending Food Videos

Local & Social