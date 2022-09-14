Canticle Farm will serve as a drop-off point for Operation Warm Hearts’ winter clothing drive through the end of the month.
OWH, a nonprofit charity based in Olean, provides brand new clothing items to children in need in the area.
The following new items are being sought:
- Boys’ waterproof gloves (but are also grateful for any gloves, some boys’ wear and men’s sizes as well)
- Toddler boy underwear (2t to 5t)
- Any size brand new winter coats, mittens, hats, boots, and socks for children.
Canticle Farm will accept the items during the Tuesday and Friday markets at 3809 Old State Road, during market hours of noon to 6 p.m. The last day to donate new items toward the drive is Sept. 30.
NATIONAL SOBER DAY occurs annually on this day, as part of National Sober Month.
Founded in 2019 by Real Aligned Women and the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration, today’s observance can be about a multitude of things, such as renewing one’s commitment to staying sober or possibly utilizing the day to begin the journey of getting sober. Either way, there are literally millions of people who suffer from substance abuse, from all walks and social classes of life, and this day is meant to remind them that they are not alone and supported in their sobriety struggles.
Of those millions who are suffering from substance abuse, more than 17 million American adults currently suffer from alcohol-use disorder. Approximately 40% of all car accidents in the United States are alcohol-related, while alcohol causes about 88,000 deaths per year.
After the period of prohibition in the U.S. failed to quell widespread alcoholism in the country, a recovering alcoholic Bill Wilson started the fellowship of Alcoholics Anonymous.
Today is a great day to lend a hand against substance abuse by volunteering at a local recovery center, reaching out to a friend who may be suffering or simply setting a new goal for oneself.