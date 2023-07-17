The Allegheny Highlands BSA Council celebrated the 90th anniversary of Camp Merz, located on Chautauqua Lake, with a gathering Saturday.
Over 200 scouters from across Western New York toured the camp, shared scouting memories, learned about the Camp’s history through photographs & memorabilia and received a preview of Camp’s upcoming 2023 summer season. More than 500 BSA scouts are expected to camp at the facility this summer, coming for three weeks of skills development, leadership activities, fellowship and fun.
Camp Merz is Western New York State’s premier scout camp experience, officials said, located south of Mayville on Chautauqua Lake. The property features 350 acres of hardwood forest, evergreen trees and open meadows. It is known throughout the Northeast for its waterfront activities that take place on 100-feet of private Chautauqua Lake shoreline. This location provides opportunities for swimming, boating and water skiing.
The property was purchased in 1933 through a donation by Banker Frank Merz (1857-1939) and named in his honor. Merz was born in Clarence and was one of the foremost banker of his era in Jamestown, New York. He founded and held the position of President of the Union Trust Company and later sold his personal stock holdings to George Rand of Marine Midland Bank. It was through his leadership and vision that funds were obtained to purchase the original parcel of camp that fronts Chautauqua Lake. For more information visit https://www.campmerz.org