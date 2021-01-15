We know some trout fishermen who double down on putting mealworms on their hooks when they dip into a Twin Tiers stream.
They wouldn’t think of an outing without a jar of their favorite bait in their fishing creel.
But while it’s understood that fish love ‘em, how about mealworms as a light, protein-rich snack for ... humans?
A European Union nutrition panel has affirmed the safety of snacking on yellow mealworms, saying the larval stage of the mealworm beetle does not appear to pack an alarming level of toxicity.
The European Safety Authority laid down the judgement on the insects in a 29-page scientific opinion adopted in November and published Wednesday.
While the panel notes the worms may produce allergic reactions in some people, it endorsed the food for consumption both in whole-form and as an ingredient, saying in the opinion that yellow mealworms are “safe under the proposed uses and use levels.”
Mealworms have tube-like bodies and a mild taste that has been compared to pumpkin seeds. The decision could clear the runway for approval of new insect-flecked snacks in Europe.
The EU’s food watchdog — akin to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration — ruled on an application by a French insect farming group. It’s a first step, according to Bloomberg, before officials consider whether to approve sales of snacks, protein bars, cookies and other foods containing the bugs as ingredients.
The decision is a jolt for the insect-farming business, which researcher Arcluster predicts will grow tenfold to exceed $4.1 billion globally by 2025, Bloomberg reports.
“Insects are emerging as a more sustainable source of protein thanks to their lower environmental impact and high nutritional value, attracting record venture-capital financing and attention from giants such as Cargill Inc. and Nestle SA,” the news agency reports.
Europe is at the forefront of the burgeoning insect-startup scene, identifying bugs as part of its sustainable food agenda. EU authorities have poured money into research and factories, and the bloc already allows fish, dogs and cats to eat insect meal.