Talk about having a collective heart.
Bolivar-Richburg Elementary School placed in the top 10 in Western New York for the American Heart Association’s 2019-20 Kids Heart Challenge.
Out of 148 schools in the 10-county region, Bolivar-Richburg was the No. 7 fundraiser, raising $8,410 in two weeks last spring.
The Kids Heart Challenge encourages healthy behavior as students pledge to be more active, drink more water and be kind to others. For teachers, the Kids Heart Challenge offers four activations to get students’ hearts pumping: jump rope, basketball, dance and an obstacle course-style event.
Nearly 110 students at Bolivar-Richburg (grades K-5) participated. Students could earn prizes along the way for reaching certain fundraising milestones.
Second-grader Noah McPherson was the top fundraiser earned the privilege of “sliming” his physical education teachers.
Elementary physical education teacher Amanda Auman has coordinated the fundraiser the past five years; this year, fellow teacher Steve George signed on to help.
“I am so proud of all the Bolivar-Richburg students and all they have achieved with the Kid’s Heart Challenge,” Auman says. “They took the challenge of raising awareness and funds to a new level for B-R. A big thank you goes out to our community for supporting our students and the American Heart Association.
“Even though we are a small community, we can achieve great things!”
Over the course of Bolivar-Richburg’s five years of participation in the Kids Heart Challenge, the school has raised more than $26,000. Money raised help fund community wellness initiatives, education, research and quality of care —all to fight heart disease.
“Congratulations go out to Mrs. Auman, who makes this happen every year through a lot of hard work and dedication,” says Bolivar-Richburg elementary principal Andrea McLaughlin.
She also lauds George for his participation while offering “a huge thank you to our elementary students and families who made us No. 7 in WNY with their outstanding effort and generosity.”
Auman and McLaughlin have been invited to the AHA’s Heart of Gold event for the top challenge supporters across the country. The event features a former professional athlete, educators and survivors sharing about resiliency, mental and physical health.