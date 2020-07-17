When Shanon Harmon gave his salutatorian speech as a 2004 graduate of Bolivar-Richburg, he left his class with the goal to explore the world outside of their hometown — but to come back and visit.
Shanon has done just that.
Having earned his doctorate in business psychology at The Chicago School of Professional Psychology in Los Angeles this past spring, with academic honors (4.0 GPA) he has followed up on his Bolivar upbringing and youth that included earning Eagle Scout distinction.
The son of Randy and Lorraine Harmon and brother of Sheldon, Shanon has two master’s degrees — one in industrial and organizational psychology and another in clinical psychology from Edinboro (Pa.) University.
Shanon started his college education at Elmira College on the salutatorian award and completed a bachelor’s degree in both biology and psychology. He has received first-place recognition in this year’s Southern California Virtual Graduate Research Forum and his dissertation will be featured in the National Graduate Research Forum.
Shanon is a senior advisor in the Business Readiness Department at Southern California-Edison, where he leads organizational business readiness activities for transformation initiatives ensuring all people-related change activities are coordinated and executed properly. He also develops and executes organizational change management plans, business process implementation, technology deployment, communication and training.
In addition, he is an adjunct assistant professor at The Chicago School of Professional Psychology, where he educates students in the doctoral business psychology and organizational leadership programs and the master’s in industrial and organizational psychology programs.
In February, Shanon received the Jack K. Horton Humanitarian Award, which honors employees of Edison International and its subsidiaries who distinguish themselves by acts of exceptional courage, self-sacrifice, initiative and resourcefulness in an emergency situation, on or off the job, or who performs other exceptionally noteworthy humanitarian acts.
Shanon enjoys all sorts of challenges — he has completed two Ironman events, one in the Woodlands, Texas and the other in Santa Rosa, Calif. He has hiked Mount Whitney, a 14,505-foot peak in California, traveled to Bali, Indonesia and New Zealand this past year.
Shanon is also a distinguished toastmaster in Toastmasters International.
He visits his family two to four times a year, his parents say. He enjoys visiting with family and it always makes his day when he sees his classmates. For all of Shanon’s high school and college classmates, when you visit the Los Angeles area, reach out to him. He enjoys lots of conversation and being a tour guide.